Community Hero Meagan Reed making a difference to her patients

Posted 9:50 AM, March 21, 2019, by

Meagan Reed is an RN at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. Meagan had a precious surprise for one of her patients.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.