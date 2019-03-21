Family of missing Avon mother pleading for her safe return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – The family of a 30-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week says it’s like she has just vanished into thin air.

Avon police said Najah Ferrell was last seen at her apartment complex near the area of Dan Jones Road. Her family is pleading for answers and hoping for her safe return.

Right now, it’s hard mending a broken heart when you have no answers and it’s a gut-wrenching feeling Najah’s family is feeling.

"It’s like a deep empty hole that can’t be filled. We just trust and believe in God and taking it second by second," said Najah’s aunt, Rhondel Gowdy.

Najah was reported missing by her family on March 15. Her mother, Paula Gholsen, said her daughter didn’t show up for work or pick up her foster children that Friday.

"The foster case manager called me and said the school called me because Najah didn’t show up to pick the kids up. It alerted me because I know Najah was never irresponsible," said Paula.

Gholson said Najah never neglected her responsibilities. She also has two biological kids of her own.

"She just makes family very important in her life that’s one thing about her for sure. That’s why it’s out of her character to be gone from her kids this long. It’s completely out of her character," said Ferrell's sister, Azaria Joseph.

Avon police don’t know if Najah is in danger, but have several investigative strategies in play.

"We’re obviously speaking to a lot of people and looking for a lot of records. Some of that includes security cameras systems and what not," said Avon Police Deputy Chief Brian Nugent.

Police and her family are pleading for anyone with information about her disappearance to come forward.

"I thought about when I first was pregnant with her and knew i was going to have a baby. You know it was a certain fear that came over me. The fear was that I would love something so much that if somebody tried to do anything I would give my life and I had that same feeling," Gholson said.

Ferrell is 30 years old and approximately 5’4” and 180 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She’s believed to be driving a 2018 black Nissan Altima with license plate XOM936.

Anyone with information should contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.