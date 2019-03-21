Greenwood robbery arrests may lead to more than a dozen cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Police throughout the metro area hope they have disrupted a crew of armed robbers after a stickup in Greenwood this past Friday night.

Investigators from multiple departments compared notes following the arrests of two suspects.

Thomas Stokes, 19, and James Price, 21, both of Indianapolis, were arrested following a car chase and crash on the south side after the robbery of the Game Stop store at 916 North U.S. 31 at around closing time.

“I see the dude come right through our store and he’s immediately got the gun out holding it like this with the extended mag and telling us, ‘Be cool, be cool and head to the back,’” said Benjamin Stephens who was getting ready to lock up for the night at the time of the robbery. “They were just grabbing consoles out of the back and taking them to the front, stacking them, they were making multiple trips stacking them and right there at the end they took them to their car.”

Stephens positively identified Stokes as the man who held a gun on him while the face of the other robber was concealed by a hoodie.

“One of ‘em was starting to panic and kept saying, ‘Let’s go, let’s go,’ and I think he saw someone kind of taking notice as they kept putting consoles in their car,” said Stephens. “We were still on the floor and 20 seconds later the cop walks in with his gun out and he’s telling us, “IMPD. Did you guys just get robbed?’”

The plainclothes IMPD officers were part of the department’s covert serial robbery unit and the investigators were watching Stokes and Price because their car had been spotted at another robbery in Hendricks County earlier this month.

“They use covert techniques to do surveillance and make apprehensions,” said IMPD Capt. Dave Allender. “Robbers don’t respect the fact that there’s a line down the middle of the street that says this is one jurisdiction and that is another so they do jump back and forth across. They know that the ability to share information is sometimes limited or often times limited and that’s where covert robbery comes in and they’re willing to work with any other agency.”

Greenwood police said Price told them the duo, “came down to rob the Game Stop store because it was outside of Indy.”

Detectives in at least four counties are comparing more than a dozen robberies for similarities.

And investigator told FOX59 News that a gun recovered after the Friday night car chase is being examined to determine if it was involved in an unsolved murder.