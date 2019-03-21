× Indiana among states where CVS is now selling CBD products

One of the country’s largest pharmacy chains is now selling CBD products in more than 800 stores, including in the Hoosier State.

In a statement sent to FOX Business, CVS said it has started selling products with cannabidiol last week in Alabama, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and Tennessee

The products will reportedly be part of a distribution deal with Canadian marijuana company Curaleaf Holdings Inc.

CVS said the products will include topicals such as creams, sprays, roll-ons, lotions and salves. However, they aren’t selling any CBD-containing supplements or food additives.

The move was prompted by customers who have used CBD products in the past for pain relief for ailments such as arthritis, according to the company’s CEO.

CBD products only became legal in Indiana last year. Hoosiers are able to purchase CBD oil that contains .3% or less of THC, the component of the cannabis plant which causes intoxication.

With the low amount of THC, CBD oil users do not experience a “high” feeling that conventional marijuana users typically encounter.