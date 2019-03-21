Nearly 70,000 pounds of Tyson chicken strip products recalled over possible metal pieces

Tyson Foods is recalling about 69,093 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products that may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall on Thursday, saying they’re concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers.

The problem was discovered when FSIS received two consumer complaints of extraneous material.

The recalled products were shipped to retail locations nationwide and for institutional use in locations in Michigan and Washington. The products were produced on November 30 of last year and bear establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the product package.

The following products are subject to recall:

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag time stamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours (inclusive).

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag time stamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours (inclusive).

20-lb. cases of frozen “SPARE TIME FULLY COOKED, BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” and case code 3348CNQ03.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456. Click here to learn more.