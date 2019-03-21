INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A new comedy club open downtown has top name comedians, special events, and open mic nights. Owners are hoping to breathe some new life into Indianapolis' stand-up scene. Sherman got a look inside Helium Comedy Club to find out how this club is different
New comedy club open in downtown Indianapolis
-
“Saturday Night Live” alumnus headlines comedy club opening
-
Take a step back in time at a downtown restaurant
-
Noblesville doughnut shop opens new location inside City Market
-
A taste of the South opens in downtown Indianapolis
-
Jordan Rock at Cracker’s Comedy Club
-
-
New cupcake shop offers unique flavors
-
New Mass Ave. restaurant combines beef, sausage, and craft beers
-
It’s finally official: State’s first Shake Shack coming to Indianapolis International Airport
-
Family member of Indianapolis bar shooting victim speaks out
-
Former Pacers star opens strength training facility
-
-
A taste of New Orleans in a downtown Indy restaurant
-
Local chef prepares quick, healthy meal plan options
-
New Year’s Eve in Indy: Where to ring in 2019!