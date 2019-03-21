× Remains chilly and unsettled with passing showers around!

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts

March Madness gets underway today and Indiana is dealing with it’s own maddening weather, as chilly, wet conditions continue to plague the area! Although the steadiest of the rain showers will fall this morning, pesky light showers will pass over the state through the afternoon. It may mix with a few wet snowflakes, as colder air remains overhead. The breeze this afternoon will not help either, keeping things feel a bit raw for our first full day of Spring!

Drier tomorrow with some sunshine on Friday but very windy at times will keep the chill around. Winds will lay down Friday night, creating a frosty start early Saturday morning. Plenty of sunshine should help us rebound on Saturday afternoon. Rain chances returning on Sunday and into Monday, as the weather pattern remains busy…