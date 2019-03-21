× Six authors showcased at Indianapolis Book and Author Benefit

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you prefer historical fiction, discovering new authors or just a light read for the beach — an event next month lets you meet authors from all over the literary world.

The Indianapolis Book and Author Benefit will host six writers that will give readers an inside look at their process.

Author co-chairs Joelle Baugher and Lisa Hoskin stopped by Fox 59 to share details of the upcoming event and how it helps provide scholarships. You can find out more information on the event’s website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.