Spring warmth still on hold, sunshine will help

The stretch of cool days reached seven Thursday as clouds and northwest winds had the first full day of spring fell more like a early February day. To date, it is the coolest March in 5 years with a daily temperature running nearly 5-degrees below normal.

SEARCH FOR SUN AND SIXTY

Clouds were pesky, as we thought they would be but late day a few peeks of sun are being seen and detected by hi-res satellite imagery. A low pressure departs east tonight taking clouds with it but on its heels, a reinforcing shot of cool air. A new cold front will enter the state before sunrise Friday reinforcing the sub-normal temperatures entering the weekend. Skies will be clearing Friday afternoon colder air will settle in. Plan for a cold open to the weekend.

Sunshine has been lacking this month, March 2019 has only produce 28% the possible sunshine but skies will be filled with sun Saturday and the start to the weekend will look more like spring!

Temperature will push up for the weekend but 60-degree days (or warmer) have been elusive. Rising into the upper 50s Sunday, the 60° mark many not be reached as clouds and the threat for rain arrives late day. With only 4 days of 60° or warmer we've had just half the normal of occurrences through the 21st of March.