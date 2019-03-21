Tibetan Buddhist monks to host classes in yoga, art during UIndy visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The University of Indianapolis is welcoming very special guests this week, and they're creating beautiful works of art in the library.

Tibetan Buddhist monks from a monastery in India are at the school for a week of cultural and religious work.

They're hosting a series of workshops including “A Course in Happiness” and classes in yoga, art and cooking.

They also created a sand mandala on the first floor of the Krannert Memorial Library, devoting nine hours each day during their visit to this sacred ritual. It represents world peace.

All events are free and open to the public with advance registration.