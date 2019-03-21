Ways to reduce credit card debt

Posted 11:13 AM, March 21, 2019, by

Thursday is "National Credit Card Reduction Day," so today we're discussing paying off debt and ways to avoid it with help from Jordan Schwartz, a partner of Strategic Wealth Designers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.