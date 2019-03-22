× Bright and breezy this Friday; temperatures recover through the weekend

We will have a bright start to our Friday! Skies are mainly clear across central Indiana this morning with temperatures in the lower 30s. Higher pressure will build into the Great Lakes region today, and it will provide Indiana with dry weather through the first half of the weekend! Temperatures will recover this afternoon and will rise near the 50° mark. Highs today will be a few degrees shy of the average for late March. It will also be breezy as we head into the afternoon. Winds may gust up to 30 MPH across central Indiana.

As mentioned, Indianapolis will start off the weekend dry. The strong sunshine on Saturday will help temperatures rise even more during the afternoon hours! Highs will jump into the mid-50s on Saturday and potentially upper 50s Sunday. The weekend with end with a chance for scattered showers because of a passing cold front.

Rain will continue to fall on Monday as temperatures gradually fall. Once the system exits the Midwest, temperatures will be noticeably cooler. By Tuesday, highs will only rise into the mid-40s. The below average temperatures will not stick around for long! Highs will quickly recover at the end of next week and should rise into the 60s!