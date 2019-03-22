× Hoosiers may be able to get a glimpse of the Northern Lights this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You may have a chance to see the Northern Lights from Indiana this weekend.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there is a high probability of a geomagnetic storm that may be visible from the Hoosier State.

Seeing the lights from Indianapolis could be difficult because the city is “probably one of the most light-polluted areas in the state,” Holcomb Observatory and Planetarium Director Brian Murphy told our media partners at the IndyStar.

It’s not unheard of for Hoosiers to see the Northern Lights in Indiana, but it is relatively rare. An aurora is caused when charged particulars from the sun hit the earth’s atmosphere and interact with atmospheric gases, giving off different colors of light.

You’ll have the best chance of seeing the phenomenon Saturday after sunset from about midnight to 2 a.m., Murphy told the IndyStar. The farther north you head in Indiana, the better opportunity you’ll have to see it. The chances of observing the Northern Lights diminish as you head south because lights from Indianapolis make it more difficult to see.

Murphy told the IndyStar Hoosiers don’t need binoculars or a telescope—your eyes are the best tool. You’ll need to find an area away from the bright lights of the city—and make sure you’re pointed north.

The Space Weather Prediction Center offers an online tool allowing you to track aurora conditions.