INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- See glass artists at work and sign-up for an experience to create your own this weekend. GRT Glass Design is inviting you to take part in a hands-on glass infusion weekend. Sherman stopped by their studio to check it out.
Local studio hosts interactive glass blowing weekend
