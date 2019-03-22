Local studio hosts interactive glass blowing weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- See glass artists at work and sign-up for an experience to create your own this weekend. GRT Glass Design is inviting you to take part in a hands-on glass infusion weekend. Sherman stopped by their studio to check it out.

