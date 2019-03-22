Pigs on the loose! Truck carrying 3,000 piglets overturns on Illinois highway

Posted 12:33 PM, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:35PM, March 22, 2019

CASEY, Ill. -  Illinois drivers are being warned to watch out for the possibility of escaped piglets following a crash Friday morning.  A truck carrying thousands of piglets overturned on Interstate 70 between Casey and Greenup, about 135 miles northeast of St. Louis.

According to Illinois State Police District 12 Facebook post, nearly 3000 piglets are loose near milepost 127. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear at this time. However, troopers warn that some piglets may be wandering loose and drivers should be vigilant.

No injuries have been reported and all lanes are open.

