× Plainfield releases 2019 Thoroughfare Plan with big projects set for roadways

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – If you live in Plainfield or drive through it, major road plans in the works will impact you. It’s called the 2019 Thoroughfare Plan.

A lot of hard work and community input has been put into this 170-page document. Plainfield’s Director of Transportation Scott Singleton says it’s about being proactive before it’s too late.

More and more people and traffic are headed to Plainfield.

“The neighborhoods are booming, schools are getting fuller, and the traffic has picked up quite a bit,” said local business owner Suzanne Diallo of African Plum Home and More.

“It’s pretty constant. It’s a very high volume of traffic downtown Plainfield and it always has been,” said Dennis Gibbs at Gear Up Cyclery.

The plan says in 30 years, Plainfield will add more than 11,000 households. That’s about 28,000 people.

The majority of that growth is expected west and south.

“A couple of big items that we’ve look at with the plan,” said Singleton.

The plan breaks down those big items. Singleton says drivers should get ready for this.

“There are plans in Boone County to extend Ronald Reagan and tie that into I-65,” said Singleton.

Singleton says Ronald Reagan Parkway might need to widen into a six-lane roadway. U.S. 40 and 267 will stay similar, with just some intersection improvements. An interchange between Moon Road and Country Road 525 is also included.

“We still have more studying to do on where that ideal location of that interchange would be and what type of connections need to tie into it to make it effective,” said Singleton.

The interchange would be a way for heavy traffic to get off of I-70 and access U.S. 40 without going through town. Diallo says she sees both sides. She lives in the area, so she would dislike seeing the increase of truck traffic by home, but for business it would be nice to see traffic not as easy off of Main Street.

“It’s great as far as the town goes, as far as business goes, I think it would lighten a lot of the truck traffic that’s in town, especially with all of the redevelopment going on,” said Diallo.

But what if none of this were to happen? The plan outlines that, too. Singleton says if there’s no work, you’ll see a lot of red on the map.

“These investments need to happen in order to accommodate that growth,” said Singleton.

There’s a public meeting regarding this plan coming up on April 1. The draft plan will be presented at the Plan Commission meeting at 7 p.m.