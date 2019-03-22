× Purdue tops ODU, advances to NCAA 2nd round

HARTFORD, Conn. – Purdue is moving on to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament for the third year in the row.

The Boilermakers beat Old Dominion 61-48 Thursday night at the XL Center in Hartford. They’ll now take on defending national champion Villanova in the second round on Saturday.

Carsen Edwards led the way with 26-points. Matt Haarms scored 13. Aaron Wheeler, playing near his hometown of Stamford, added seven.

Purdue ended the the first half on an 11-0 run to lead 32-19 at halftime.

Edwards hit a three-pointer less than five minutes into the second half for a 20-point lead. The Monarchs cut the deficit to single-digits, but the Boilers made one last run to give Matt Painter his 13th NCAA Tournament win.

Guard Nojel Eastern, who started every game this season and is considered one of the best defenders in the Big Ten, hurt his ankle in the lay-up line during warm-ups. He sat out the first half, but played in the second. Freshman Eric Hunter Jr. started in his place.