× Up-and-coming country singer Justin Carter accidentally shot, killed while making music video

HOUSTON, Texas – An up-and-coming country music singer died after an accidental shooting that happened while he was filming a music video.

Justin Carter, 35, was using a gun as a prop in the video when it went off and hit him in the corner of his eye, reported Fox News, who spoke to his mother, Cindy McClellan.

McClellan said it happened Saturday in Houston while he was making a new music video. He was using the gun as a prop.

“He was a wonderful artist,” McClellan told Fox News. “He was the voice, he was the total package and we’re trying to keep his legend [alive].”

KTRK reported that Carter had recently inked a deal with Triple Threat Management.

“Justin had a potential to, you know, in our eyes, and a lot of people’s eyes, to be the next Garth Brooks,” Mark Atherton with Triple Threat told KTRK.

Carter leaves behind two daughters, Dixie and Kaylee. Triple Threat plans to release the rest of his music, with the proceeds going to his family.

Fans learned about the singer’s death from his Facebook page, which wrote that Carter was “always full of joy, laughter and loved on so many people in his life” and “appreciated all his fans and their support.”