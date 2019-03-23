BREAKING: IMPD provides update for missing 8-month-old baby

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is holding a press conference to give an update on their investigation into a missing 8-month-old baby, Amiah Robertson.

On March 16, IMPD says the baby’s family reported Amiah missing, but did not believe she was in danger.

Over the next few days, police say conflicting statements from family members and information learned during the investigation raised concerns for the welfare of the child and prompted detectives to issue a Silver Alert on March 19.

That same day, police acquired a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of South Holmes Ave to interview possible witnessed and collect potential evidence.

On March 20, Indianapolis police say they received a tip regarding items that may be connected to Amiah along a bank of the White River, less than a mile from where the baby was reportedly last seen. Detectives searched the area with help from an Indianapolis Fire Department dive team, but police say their findings were inconclusive.

The Silver Alert expired March 20 at 11:59 p.m. due to limited responses, police say. However, detectives continued to urge anyone with information to report tips directly to IMPD or Crime Stoppers.

IMPD says on March 21, the search for Amiah continued downstream from the original location in an effort to completely exhaust the lead. Officials say investigators and resources then joined community volunteers in an expanded search Friday.