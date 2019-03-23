× Colts Cheer Showcase to be held Sunday at Hilbert Circle Theatre

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Colts Cheerleaders will select the 2019 squad at the conclusion of the Colts Cheer Showcase at Hilbert Circle Theatre. The finale begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 and will include a group performance, individual solos, an interview with each finalist, small group routines, and a special performance with Down Syndrome Indiana.

An open call audition was held one week prior, narrowing the field to 47. Those finalists have been evaluated throughout the week, not only on dance ability and performance, but also their fitness, interview skills in a professional setting, and football knowledge on a scored test.

This year there are 47 finalists, which will be narrowed down to 26 members of the squad. Those selected will usher in what the franchise is calling a “next chapter” for Colts Cheer.

According to the team, a renewed focus on showcasing the athleticism, talent and character of our athlete-performers is the next chapter. The chapter will include a new educational and professional development program, expanded community service experiences, a new uniform and an expanded Junior Cheer program.

The Colts organization explains that the approach is designed to elevate the squad as one of the top in the NFL by “departing from many of the stereotypes often associated with professional cheerleading and redefining what it means to be a cheerleader and an athlete-performer.”

