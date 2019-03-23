Elwood police arrest 2 on drug charges

ELWOOD, Ind. — The Elwood Police Department says they have arrested two people on drug charges following a traffic stop.

According to police, Britleigh Wood, 27, and Jay Smithhart, 29, were pulled over on SR 37 and CR 1000 North for a traffic violation around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The officer involved reportedly called for backup after making contact with Wood and Smithhart. Additional units arrived, including a K-9, who sniffed around the vehicle. The K-9 allegedly showed an immediate change in behavior when smelling the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The vehicle was searched, and police say they found about 78 grams of meth, 1.5 grams of heroin, 1 gram of cocaine, 9 suboxone strips, 42 syringes, several controlled substances, scales, baggies and paraphernalia.

Police say Wood and Smithhart claimed they were coming from Indianapolis and headed to Marion. Both refused to give further information to officers and were taken to the Madison County Jail.

Wood and Smithhard are facing felony charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug, dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance and several misdemeanor offenses.