IFD extricates driver of overturned semi

Posted 10:54 PM, March 23, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Fire Department extricated the driver of an overturned semi earlier this evening.

Firefighters responded to the call a little after 6 p.m. The semi was overturned on I-465 southbound at mile marker 43.6, which is near I-70. EMS transported the driver, a 60-year-old male, to Eskenazi in serious condition. IFD says it took 30 minutes to get the driver out.

Hazmat crews had to contain a diesel spill that IFD estimated at 50 gallons. IFD has not yet determined a cause of the crash.

