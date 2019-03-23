WATCH LIVE: IMPD gives update on missing baby

Indiana offering free anti-smoking medication

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. — The Indiana Tobacco Quitline is offering tobacco users free medication to help them quit.

The state health department says nicotine replacement therapy will be available until supplies run out. The department says nearly 7,500 residents received a free two-week supply of nicotine replacement therapy, including gum or patches, in the past year.

Tobacco users first must enroll in the Indiana Tobacco Quitline, which provides a coach who will make a personalized quit plan. Online counseling is also provided. Once enrolled, users will receive a two-week supply of medication. The phone number is (800) 784-8669.

The department says about 22 percent of Indiana adults smoke, and smoking kills 11,000 Hoosiers each year.

