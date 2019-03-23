Mom gets message from daughter killed in accident: ‘It was like she was speaking to me’

NEENAH, Wis. – While mourning the loss of her teen daughter after a fatal car accident, a Wisconsin mother got an unexpected text that left her stunned.

Alyson Peters told WBAY she got the message as she visited the site where her daughter, 17-year-old MacKenzie Leeman, died Feb. 26 when her car slid off a highway overpass during a snowstorm.

The high school senior, known as Kenzie to her loved ones, was driving home from a part-time job as a nursing assistant when the fatal accident happened.

“They sent me a picture of a door, and it was crazy. It was Kenzie’s old door from her old room,” Peters said. “How in the world can that happen that I’m sitting right there and I get this quote from my daughter? It was like she was speaking to me.”

On the door Kenzie had written in erasable marker, “Someday you will look back and know exactly why this had to happen to you.”

Peters said the photo showed the high school senior’s door in their previous home in Menasha, before they moved to the city of Neenah. Apparently, the new owner had invited over a neighbor who knew that the door was from Kenzie’s room.

Peters said she spoke to the new owner and went back to the old house to see the door. “I laid on the floor and cried,” she told WBAY.

The new owner agreed to give the door to Peters, who said it will be used as part of a memorial for her daughter.

“I don’t know if it was a premonition or what it was, but it’s certainly helping us get through this time,” Peters said.

Peters has set up a scholarship fund in her name to benefit nursing students at Fox Valley Technical College.