Over 100 DPW workers out repairing roads Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says they will have 126 workers out repairing roadways throughout the day Saturday.

Crew have filled 70,966 potholes and used more than 1,500 tons of asphalt so far this month, according to DPW.

The department would like to remind drivers to heed warnings and slow down when approaching any of the 21 crews that will be working on city streets Saturday.

You can see open and closed pothole requests across the city with the Indy Pothole Viewer.

Citizens can report potholes through the Request Indy website, mobile app, or by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at (317) 327-4622.

.@IndyDPW has 21 crews and 126 workers out repairing city roadways today. So far this month, crews have filled 70,966 potholes and used more than 1,500 tons of asphalt. pic.twitter.com/rW8iX4cfMb — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) March 23, 2019