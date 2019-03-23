Seasonal weekend forecast; showers return on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was the very same weekend last year (2018) when parts of central Indiana received more than 10” of snow! Indianapolis measured 10.2” of snow on March 24, 2018. Indianapolis broke the snowfall record for the date and it ended up being the snowiest day for the 2017-2018 season!

We are going to see a more spring-like weekend for Indianapolis this year! It is a chilly morning with lows in the mid-20s. Areas of frost also developed due to the clear and calm conditions over the state. Higher pressure over the Great Lakes will keep the area dry today and keep the cloud cover away through the afternoon hours! The sunshine today will help temperatures recover into the mid-50s this afternoon.

Today will also be a great day for those traveling south for spring break! There is another concentrated area of high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico, which will keep the southeastern states dry. Temperatures will rise into the 70s and lower 80s in Florida with mostly sunny skies.

Rain chances will increase closer to home for the second half of the weekend. A storm system will bring scattered showers to central Indiana on Sunday. There could even be a few thunderstorms late Sunday night ahead of the approaching cold front.

Showers are going to linger into the Monday morning commute as temperatures begin to drop. Highs in the mid-40s are expected early in the work week and should recover by Wednesday.