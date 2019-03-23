× Truck stolen with bank cards inside

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are looking for a red 2002 Chevy Avalanche. The car was stolen from the 600 block of North Shortridge Road on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

The license plate reads TK851LRO. The police report describes the suspect as a white male around 30 years old.

According to the police report and the car’s owner, bank cards and birth certificates were also stolen with the vehicle.

If you have information on the truck, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.