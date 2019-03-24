× 2 unclaimed $50,000 Powerball tickets expiring soon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Hoosier Lottery says two unclaimed Powerball tickets will be expiring next month.

The lottery states that all Hoosier Lottery draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

A $50,000 ticket was purchased in Munster at Speedway located at 444 Ridge Road on Oct. 20, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The prize expires at 5 p.m. on April 18. The winning numbers are: 16-54-57-62-69 and the Powerball number is 23.

Another $50,000 ticket was purchased in Evansville on Oct. 24 at Chuckles Shell Food Mart located at 1601 S. Green River Road, the lottery says. The prize for this ticket expires at 5 p.m. on April 22. The winning numbers are: 3-21-45-53-56 and the Powerball number is 22.

The Hoosier lottery advises ticket holders to ensure their tickets are in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.