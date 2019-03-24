× Chance for showers Sunday; starting the week with cooler temperatures

Last year on this date, Indianapolis received 10.2” of snow as a winter storm traveled over central Indiana. The weather this year is MUCH different compared to 2018! Temperatures this Sunday morning are nearly 20 degrees warmer than Saturday. Skies are also mainly cloudy over the state with lows in the lower 40s.

There have been a few light rain showers in our northern-most counties this Sunday morning. Isolated showers are possible early in the day, but more of the steady rainfall will arrive midday. Rain showers will be on and off throughout the afternoon as temperatures rise into the lower 50s.

A cold front will travel over Indiana overnight and the boundary will bring another wave of rain to the area. Heavy downpours and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible tonight. Severe weather is not expected, but some thunderstorms could produce gusty winds.

Light rain is going to linger into the Monday morning commute, especially south of Indianapolis. The highest totals will likely fall south of Indianapolis and should remain below an inch. The showers are going to move out by the afternoon with decreasing clouds. Highs will rise into the upper 40s Monday afternoon.

Drier weather arrives Tuesday and Wednesday this week! Highs will gradually rise back into the 60s on Thursday. However, the milder air will bring more rain chances to central Indiana at the end of the work week.