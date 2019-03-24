× Cloverdale man arrested for child molestation

CLOVERDALE, Ind. — Indiana State Police say they have arrested a Cloverdale man for allegedly molesting a young girl.

According to police, Jonathan R. Maw, 31, was arrested during a traffic stop on March 22.

State police say a criminal investigation was initiated on Dec. 13, 2018, after they were made aware that a girl under the age of 14 was molested.

The investigation found that Maw allegedly molested the girl for about 2 years and had shown her pornography on his computer.

After reviewing the investigation, the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for Maw’s arrest.

Maw is facing charges of child molesting where the defendant is at least 21 years of age, child molesting, fondling or touching with a child under 14 and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Maw is currently being held at the Putnam County Jail without bond.