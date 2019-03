Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Brandi Pugh and Jeffrey Jackson have been sweethearts since middle school. On Saturday, they had a dream wedding at a local White Castle.

The wedding was a superhero theme. Although the happy couple originally planned on getting married in the fall, they couldn't pass on the White Castle wedding after winning a radio contest.

The wedding featured a cake, DJ, wedding bands, flowers and a photographer.