× Florida police recover hot air balloon stolen from Bloomington

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Florida says they have recovered a hot air balloon that was stolen from Bloomington Indiana.

Marion County Police say they received notice from the Bloomington Police Department Saturday night that a hot air balloon that was stolen from their jurisdiction was seen at The Villages Hot Air Balloon Festival, which was held at the Florida Horse Park.

Deputies responded and confirmed that the balloon in question was in fact the balloon that was reported stolen from Bloomington.

The owner of the balloon just wanted his property back and chose not to press charges, according to police.

In a Facebook post Marion County Sheriff’s Office said, “You’re going to think we’re full of ‘hot air’ when you read this, but for the first time in our 175 years of existence, we recovered a stolen hot air balloon!”