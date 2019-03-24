IN Focus: Braun on Trump tweets, prescription drug prices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus, in an interview recorded Wednesday morning, two days before the long-awaited Mueller report was delivered to the Dept. of Justice.

Braun was asked about several controversies in the news this week, including the President's unrelenting string of attacks on the late Sen. John McCain.

“I’ve got a high tolerance level for any of that kind of stuff, but I think for President Trump he would probably be a little better off focusing on the stuff that has really been good and maybe did a little less of that," said Braun. "That’s the way I’ll put it."

The first-term senator also talked about his plan to lower prescription drug prices, an issue he's been vocal about in recent weeks.

"I’m starting with prescription drugs because it’s the highest profile part of health care delivery," said Braun. "Almost everybody has a prescription and it’s crazy that you can get it on a generic here for 10 bucks and somewhere else for $34.50. They should all be within a few pennies of one another."

Braun was among the first senators in his party to express support for the President's declaration of a national emergency, even as other GOP senators voted to rebuke the move.

"We need to get the borders secured, solve the problems, we need arguably more legal immigration because we don’t have enough people to serve certain jobs it’s a mess. But you can’t start on any of that until you secure the border,” said Braun. "Why should we end up with these kind of deadlines where to actually solve a problem you have to declare an emergency when it should’ve been done over time proactively?”

Braun issued a statement Friday on the conclusion of the Mueller probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“The Special Counsel has finally completed its investigation and Attorney General Barr and the Department of Justice are reviewing this report," said Braun. "Attorney General Barr has said that he will provide as much transparency as he can that is consistent with the law, which I support because Americans deserve as much openness as possible regarding this important report."