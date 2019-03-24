× IU police investigating reported sexual assault on campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana University Police Department are investigating a reported sexual assault of a student on campus grounds early Sunday morning.

According to a third-hand account, the assault occurred early Sunday morning around 1 a.m. when the victim was allegedly approached outside Eigenmann Hall, struck in the head, and then sexually assaulted.

The report was made to police by an acquaintance of the victim as the victim did not wish to make a report themselves to police.

An alert was issued not long after the reported assault warning people to stay away from Eigenmann Hall area as police searched for the suspect.

The suspect is reported to be a male, but police said no further information was known about the suspect.

No arrest was reported but police said officers will continue to patrol the area and investigate the incident. Police stated there was no longer an imminent threat and normal routines could be resumed, but reminded the public to remain vigilant.