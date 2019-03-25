× Indiana University’s Devonte Green reveals his cheat code

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –If you’ve been wondering how Indiana’s Devonte Green has managed to pop off in March, averaging 14.3 points and setting a program record for scoring in the Big Ten tournament with 26 points against Ohio State, the secret is out.

Green has a cheat code.

The junior guard has the unlimited ammo cheat code from “Grand Theft Auto San Andreas” tattooed on his left arm. It all makes sense now.

Indiana guard Devonte Green has the GTA San Andreas unlimited ammo cheat code tatted on his arm. 🔥😭 (h/t @LakeShowYo) pic.twitter.com/bGNpAB8vgN — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 24, 2019

