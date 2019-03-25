Indiana University’s Devonte Green reveals his cheat code

Indiana Hoosiers guard Devonte Green (11) shoots the ball during the game against Arkansas at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington Ind., on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Photo: Bobby Goddin/For IndyStar)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –If you’ve been wondering how Indiana’s Devonte Green has managed to pop off in March, averaging 14.3 points and setting a program record for scoring in the Big Ten tournament with 26 points against Ohio State, the secret is out.

Green has a cheat code.

The junior guard has the unlimited ammo cheat code from “Grand Theft Auto San Andreas” tattooed on his left arm. It all makes sense now.

