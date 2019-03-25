× New Castle police arrest man for allegedly punching woman and her daughter

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Police have arrested a New Castle man for allegedly punching a woman and her daughter.

On March 15 around 5:15 p.m., police say they responded to calls of a domestic disturbance at a home in the 2000 block of South 19th street.

Upon arrival, officers say they were waved down by a woman in a car with her three children. The woman was crying and had visible remarks on her body, according to police, but refused medical treatment.

When asked who did harmed her, police say the woman pointed to the home and said, “Dustin, he’s in there!”

As officers approached the home, a man, later identified as Dustin Fowler, kicked out one of the windows, climbed through and took off running, according to police.

Officers chased Fowler, who ducked into an alley and entered a garage. Police began communicating with Fowler, who allegedly told them he just wanted to, “tell it all.”

Police say Fowler openly admitted to hitting the woman and stated that he “was trying to make her feel the pain that she caused me.”

Fowler’s behavior was allegedly erratic, and officers claim he rambled several statements that did not make sense. He was taken into custody while police continued to gather information.

The woman told officers that she and her children were on their way back from taking Fowler to the hospital for a mental evaluation. She claimed Fowler’s behavior had become odd, and she was concerned for his mental wellness. After the hospital allegedly couldn’t find anything wrong with Fowler, he drove the group back to the home.

It was during this time that the woman said Fowler began to act “crazy.” Police say the woman told them Fowler began to grow irritated with the children in the back seat, and turned around to smack them while driving. When she intervened, Fowler allegedly punched the woman in the head and ribs. One of the woman’s children tried to stop Fowler from hitting her mother, but Fowler allegedly punched the child in the side of the face. Police say the child’s face was visibly red.

Fowler was taken to the Henry County Jail and is facing two counts of felony domestic battery charges.