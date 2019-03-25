New iPhone app helps you monitor your blood pressure

For years, Apple has been branching out into the healthcare industry. The company has products that can help you track your steps and heart rate, but there's a new gadget on the market helping you monitor your blood pressure. Rich Demuro brought the iHealth Ease to a nurse to find out how accurate its readings are.
