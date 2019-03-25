× Powerball jackpot sits at $750 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Powerball jackpot has surged to $750 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

The jackpot is a third-largest in Powerball history and fourth-largest in U.S. history.

Hoosiers have had some success in the game—the Hoosier Lottery leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

Powerball tickets costs $2; players have until 9:58 p.m. Wednesday to buy tickets. The drawing is Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. on FOX59.

Overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 25. Jackpot odds are 1 in 292 million.