Purdue announcing permanent memorial honoring graduate, superfan Tyler Trent

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Tyler Trent inspired countless people across the world—and Purdue University is determined to make sure everyone remembers his brave fight against cancer.

Purdue University President Mitch Daniels is scheduled to announce a permanent campus memorial in Tyler’s honor.

The announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Daniels will also reveal the winner of the inaugural Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award, a scholarship established in memory of Tyler.

The Purdue University student died in January after battling bone cancer. He gained national attention after the Purdue football team upset Ohio State in October.

He partnered with Riley Hospital for Children to create a cancer research endowment in his name; the Purdue Cancer Center said in January that it met his goal to raise $1 million for cancer research.