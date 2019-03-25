Second inmate dies at Pendleton Correctional Facility in less than a week

James Townsend

PENDLETON, Ind. – A second inmate has died in the span of a few days at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.

According to officials at the facility, James Townsend was pronounced dead Monday. He had been found unresponsive in his cell.

Staff began life-saving measures and paramedics arrived shortly after that. He was pronounced dead at 6:55 a.m.

Townsend was serving a 65-year sentence for murder out of Marion County. His projected release date was Dec. 29, 2042.

Michael Gibson

His death comes just days after another inmate, Michael Gibson, was found dead at the facility. Staff discovered Gibson unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday, March 20.

Despite life-saving measures, Gibson was pronounced dead.

He was sentenced to life without parole for murder, attempted murder and battery in several counties, including Madison, Morgan and Sullivan.

The ISR Investigations and Intelligence Office and Indiana State Police are investigating both cases.

