Second Roncalli guidance counselor to lose job because of sexual orientation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A second counselor at Roncalli High School will lose her job because of her sexual orientation.

Lynn Starkey served as a counselor at the school, and she was co-director of guidance with Shelly Fitzgerald. Recently, Roncalli officials told Starkey they will not renew her contract for the 2019-2020 school year.

“Starkey’s 39 years of exemplary employment, including Teacher of the Year recognition in 2009, will end because she is in a same-sex marriage and because she filed discrimination complaints on November 16, 2018,” Starkey’s lawyer Kathleen DeLaney said.

The discrimination charge Starkey filed against the Catholic school and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis back in November claims she was discriminated against based on her sexual orientation. Today, Starkey filed Amended Charges of Discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against Roncalli High School and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. “These filings address her termination and reiterate her allegations of discrimination and hostile work environment based on sex, sexual orientation, and retaliation all in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964,” DeLaney said.

Starkey has been in a civil union with her spouse since 2015. She is the second school counselor to lose her job because of her same-sex marriage.

Fitzgerald worked at Roncalli for 15 years when officials placed her on leave on August 12, 2018 after they found out she married a woman.

Starkey says two days later, Roncalli Principal Chuck Weisenbach asked Starkey if she had a civil union, and she answered truthfully that she does. Starkey says she is not aware of any situation, other than herself and Fitzgerald, where the principal has asked an employee about potential violations of Church teachings.

The school says same-sex marriage violates their contracts.