Starbucks to debut new strawless lids at Indy locations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—You may notice a big change to your Starbucks order very soon. The coffee giant is testing out new cups as part of their effort to go green.

They picked Indianapolis as one of the first cities to debut strawless and recyclable lids. They’re also testing the new lids in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and Toronto.

You’ll start seeing them this summer.

Starbucks says the new lids have 9% less plastic than the current lid and straw.

The company is working to phase out plastic straws from all of its 30,000 stores worldwide by 2020, eliminating more than 1 billion straws a year.