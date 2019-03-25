Sunny days to help with slow warm up before rain returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTER DAYS

March can be fickle and what a day it was. From overcast, showers and a brisk wind early, the day looked to be a real dud. By mid-afternoon, skies have brightened from north to south and the March sunshine went to work on these cool temperatures.

The clouds will pull away throughout the evening hours and a clear sky is expected the rest of the night. There will be a real chill in the air tonight as temperatures lower into the middle 20s by sunrise Tuesday. A heavy frost is expected at a time of the year that low temperatures normally settle in the mid-30s.

Sunshine has been frugal this month but Friday and Saturday's sunshine sure helped and so did the clearing out today. March 2019 has only produce 33% of the possible sunshine where 50% is normal. March ranks as the 5th cloudiest month annually.

WARM-UP IN THE WORKS?

The month is chilly and the stretch of consecutive days at or below normal has now reached 11 days. The forecast is for a couple of 60-degree days again likely later in the work week. 60-degree days or warmer have been very hard to come by - to date only 4 this year. That is the FEWEST number of days in Indianapolis since 1993.

After a frosty start, temperatures will bounce back to near 50-degrees Tuesday afternoon. We are expecting sun-filled skies Tuesday and Wednesday before rain chances return. Later in the week, temperatures could reach the low to mid 60s as new storm system nears. The trade-off will be rain and it is likely to fall in scattered fashion Thursday through Saturday.