× Wet start to the week…spring warmth on delay!

Areas of rain still falling across the state to open a new workweek! A sluggish low is working its way east but should not clear the state until late afternoon. This will result in a cloudy, breezy and chilly day. Rainfall totals will be light with a .10″ of rain for most and should begin to end from west to east by 2:00 pm. Sunshine should still be in the mix as we wrap up the day.

Skies will clear later this evening and temperatures will plummet into the middle 20’s, marking for a colder start Tuesday! Plenty of sunshine will be back tomorrow and Wednesday while milder air SLOWLY works back into the state.

Next rain chances will not arrive until Thursday and Friday while warmer air settles in to end the workweek. Another shot of colder air on Sunday continues to keep spring on hold for now, as 70° temperatures remain absent for the state!