Working on a warm up, more sunshine coming

BRIGHTER DAYS

March can be fickle and what a day it was. From overcast, showers and a brisk wind early, the day look to be a real dud. By mid-afternoon skies have brightened from north to south and the March sunshine went to work on these cool temperatures. The clouds will pull away throughout the evening hours and a clear sky is expected rest of the night. A real chill in the air tonight as temperatures lower in the the middle 20s by sunrise Tuesday. A heavy frost is expected at a time of the year that low temperatures normally settle in the mid 30s.

Sunshine has been frugal this month but Friday and Saturday's sunshine sure helped and so did tyhe clearing out today. March 2019 has only produce 33% of the possible sunshine where 50% is normal. March ranks as the 5th cloudiest month annually.

WARM UP IN THE WORKS?

The month is chilly and the stretch of consecutive days at or below normal has now reached 11 days. The forecast is for a couple of 60-degree days again likely later in the work week. 60-degree days or warmer have been very hard to come by - to date only 4 this year, that is the FEWEST number of days in Indianapolis since 1993.

After a frosty start, temperatures will bounce back to near 50-degrees Tuesday afternoon. We are expecting sun-filled skies Tuesday and Wednesday before rain chances return. Later in the week temperatures could reach the low to mid 60s as new storm system nears. The trade-off will be rain and it is likely to fall in scattered fashion Thursday through Saturday.