17-year-old student arrested after bringing loaded gun to Carmel Learning Center

CARMEL, Ind. – A 17-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after police say he took a loaded gun to the Carmel Learning Center, south of Carmel High School.

Carmel police school resource officers responded to the center at 515 East Main Street, where they say they took the juvenile into custody and confiscated the gun without incident.

The teen was later transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center, where he’s facing preliminary charges of possession of a firearm on school property, theft, and carrying a handgun without a license.

The student reported that he had no intentions of harming anyone at the school, according to Dr. Michael Beresford, Superintendent of Carmel Clay Schools.

“We are thankful for the person who quickly notified administration and the swift action taken by school personnel and Carmel police to keep our students safe,” wrote Dr. Beresford in a letter to district families. “We believe that open communication with students and parents on safety matters is important and we wanted you to have accurate and timely information.

“We would like to thank the person who quickly notified Carmel Clay School Administration and the swift action taken by school personnel,” the Carmel Police Department wrote in a press release. “This solidifies the saying ‘If you see something, say something.’ As a collaborative effort, safety and security in our schools is a top priority and concern.”