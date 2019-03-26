22-year-old victim identified after deadly shooting on Indy’s west side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for a killer after a shooting on Indy’s west side.

The violence took place in a normally quiet neighborhood around 10th and Girls School Road, near the corner of Halstead Court and Halstead Drive. A series of gunshots rattled neighbors just before noon on Monday.

“I heard the pop, pop, pop,” said neighbor Pat Stanley. “It was real loud.”

Pat didn’t see the victim, identified as 22-year-old Quran Isaiah McCoy, get shot, but another neighbor did.

“I looked out the window and saw the man running through the front yards,” said one witness who asked not to be named.

That witness says he watched McCoy knock on a vacant door. When no one answered, he ran to the next house and collapsed in the yard.

“He was knocking on doors hollering for help and went to the front yard and went down on his belly,” said the witness. “He was saying, ‘Help. Help.’ He was waving and limping. Running and limping at the same time and then went down on his stomach.”

That witness called 911, but McCoy died after being taken to the hospital.

The murder marks the fourth homicide west of 465 in less than 3 months this year. By comparison, there were 7 homicides west of 465 in 2018 and a total of 4 homicides in all of 2017.

Right now police don’t know what led up to the shooting, but everyone in the area hopes it doesn’t happen again.

“Of course it’s concerning. Normally this is a pretty quiet neighborhood,” said Stanley.

“It’s a quiet neighborhood. I never expected it. Thought it would never happen,” said the witness.

So far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.