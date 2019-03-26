Encourage your family to eat more spinach with enchilada recipe
Spinach is a superfood with a wide range of health benefits, including lowering blood pressure, bone health, and boosting memory.
But many people aren’t eating enough of it. The Richard Fairbanks Foundation study that was released earlier this month shows that only 8.6% of adults in Indiana consume the recommended number of greens.
I think a lot of time people don’t eat spinach because they either don’t know what to do with it or they think they don’t like it.
But really, spinach can be added to almost any dish without compromising flavor. That’s why I added it to enchiladas.
Picky eaters who don’t think they like spinach will hardly notice it because it’s “buried” inside the enchiladas with other ingredients!
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Lime Chicken and Spinach Enchiladas
Ingredients
- 1 pound cooked chicken, shredded (I use rotisserie chicken)
- 1 (4.5 ounce) can diced green chiles
- 2 Tablespoons lime juice (about ½ lime)
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon chile powder
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, mince
- 6 cups baby spinach
- 2 (10 ounce) cans green enchilada sauce
- 1 cup pepper jack cheese
- 8 large tortillas
- 1 (8 ounce) package Challenge cream cheese
- Cilantro and avocado to garnish
Directions
- Combine cooked chicken, green chiles, lime juice, cumin, and chile powder in airtight container or gallon-size Ziploc bag. Allow to marinate in refrigerator for at least an hour but preferably several hours.
- Saute onion and garlic in large skillet for several minutes on low until onion becomes soft.
- Add spinach leaves and saute until wilted, about 2 minutes.
- Remove from heat and combine with chicken mixture.
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Spread 1 can green enchilada sauce on bottom of 9×13 pan.
- Fill 1 tortilla with 1 Tablespoon pepper jack cheese and 1/3 cup chicken mixture. Roll up tortilla and place into pan, seam side down.
- Continue until pan is full. You should be able to fit about 8 enchiladas in pan.
- Heat cream cheese and 1 can green enchilada sauce in skillet on low and mix until cream cheese is melted. Pour on top of enchiladas and sprinkle remaining cheese on top.
- Bake for about 20 minutes or until the sauce starts bubbling up from the bottom.
- Garnish with cilantro and avocado and serve.