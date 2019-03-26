× Encourage your family to eat more spinach with enchilada recipe

Spinach is a superfood with a wide range of health benefits, including lowering blood pressure, bone health, and boosting memory.

But many people aren’t eating enough of it. The Richard Fairbanks Foundation study that was released earlier this month shows that only 8.6% of adults in Indiana consume the recommended number of greens.

I think a lot of time people don’t eat spinach because they either don’t know what to do with it or they think they don’t like it.

But really, spinach can be added to almost any dish without compromising flavor. That’s why I added it to enchiladas.

Picky eaters who don’t think they like spinach will hardly notice it because it’s “buried” inside the enchiladas with other ingredients!

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Lime Chicken and Spinach Enchiladas

Ingredients

1 pound cooked chicken, shredded (I use rotisserie chicken)

1 (4.5 ounce) can diced green chiles

2 Tablespoons lime juice (about ½ lime)

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon chile powder

1 small onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, mince

6 cups baby spinach

2 (10 ounce) cans green enchilada sauce

1 cup pepper jack cheese

8 large tortillas

1 (8 ounce) package Challenge cream cheese

Cilantro and avocado to garnish

Directions