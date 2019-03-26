Fatal fire under investigation in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. – A man died following an overnight fire at a Richmond apartment.

According to Kicks 96, a resident called 911 around 11 p.m. Monday after smelling smoke. Crews arrived at Genesis Apartments shortly after that and found a small fire in one of the units.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and located a body inside the apartment. A couch had also been badly burned, investigators said. The initial indications are that the man died as a result of the fire, Kicks 96 reported.

Residents in two nearby units were evacuated.

Richmond police identified the deceased as 64-year-old Michael Wagner. The fire remains under investigation with help from the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, police said.

