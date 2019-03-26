× ‘He lost consciousness’: East side man hit in the head, robbed while walking dog

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An east side man is recovering after he said two men hit him with a crowbar and robbed him.

Levondre Logan was walking his dog Monday night near North Kealing Avenue when he got whacked in the head with the crowbar. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crooks stole his cell phone, and possibly the dog.

“All I know is about 11 pm I start calling him, and calling him, and I didn’t get an answer,” Logan’s mother Vickie McGregory said. “It’s not like him.”

McGregory said her son has swelling to the back of the head, and was unconscious. She said he injured his hand while falling down after the attack, but is doing alright.

“Drove around a little bit looking for the dog, kind of worried at work,” McGregory said.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services found the pooch tied up to a light pole the next morning. The animal was found only two minutes away from where the incident occurred.

“The dog appeared healthy. It was just concerning that it was tied up there without any food, water or shelter,” IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl said. “Luckily, it was microchipped, so we were able to contact the owner and reunite him. That microchip is so important. That’s the best way to get an animal home, but even more important is getting the [information on the] microchip current and registered.”

The family brought the dog home Tuesday night. However, the two possible suspects are still on the loose. If you have any information about the case you are urged to contact police.